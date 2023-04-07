Advertise with Us
Shelby County Commissioner Lowery plans to call meeting following Rep. Pearson’s expulsion

Commissioners, along with Memphis City Council, have joint resolutions on their agenda that could do away with specialized task forces within city/county law enforcement agencies.(WMC)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery has plans to call a special meeting regarding the expulsion and subsequent replacement of Rep. Justin Pearson.

Lowery has already made plans to meet with other members of the board, sending out polls to dicusss their availability.

No word yet on when the meeting will take place or what will become of Rep. Justin Pearson’s empty position following his expulsion.

