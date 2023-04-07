Shelby County Commissioner Lowery plans to call meeting following Rep. Pearson’s expulsion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery has plans to call a special meeting regarding the expulsion and subsequent replacement of Rep. Justin Pearson.

Lowery has already made plans to meet with other members of the board, sending out polls to dicusss their availability.

No word yet on when the meeting will take place or what will become of Rep. Justin Pearson’s empty position following his expulsion.

