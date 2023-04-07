Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Person shot in Southaven after trying to retrieve their stolen vehicle

Southaven Police Department
Southaven Police Department
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person is critically injured after a shooting from trying to get back their stolen car.

On Friday morning, officers responded to Baptist Memorial in regards to a gunshot injury.

When police arrived they were advised the victim had been critically injured rom gunshot wounds.

Police say the victims’ 2021 Dodge Charger had been stolen Friday morning in the Stone Creek subdivision. The victim was able to track the vehicle to The Lux Apartments. 

Upon arrival to retrieve the vehicle, the victim confronted 4 suspects, and was shot 4 to 5 times.

The victim is currently in surgery at Regional One Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Southaven Police Department would like to address the best method to handle a stolen vehicle. If your vehicle is stolen, immediately notify law enforcement.

They have the ability to rapidly share information with surrounding agencies, and have the vehicle entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

If you have the ability to track your vehicle, share that with the responding officers as quickly as possible. This often can lead to a quick resolution of the incident.

The Southaven Police Department strongly recommends to not chase, or confront the suspects in any manner whatsoever. 

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moneybagg Yo opens new Memphis restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say
Church security guard hit by car while setting out cones
Church security guard hit by car while setting up cones
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
Tenn. House votes to expel Reps. Jones, Pearson; Rep. Johnson will stay
Gardner-Webb head coach Alex Simmons celebrates after defeating High Point during the Big South...
Memphis Tigers name next head women’s basketball coach

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Shooting on I-240
MPD investigates shooting on I-240 near Getwell
ET
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 7, 2023
Tenn. black legislation caucus holds presser after Tenn. representative expulsion
Tenn. Black Legislation Caucus holds news conference after Tenn. representative expulsion