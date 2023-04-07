Person shot in Southaven after trying to retrieve their stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person is critically injured after a shooting from trying to get back their stolen car.

On Friday morning, officers responded to Baptist Memorial in regards to a gunshot injury.

When police arrived they were advised the victim had been critically injured rom gunshot wounds.

Police say the victims’ 2021 Dodge Charger had been stolen Friday morning in the Stone Creek subdivision. The victim was able to track the vehicle to The Lux Apartments.

Upon arrival to retrieve the vehicle, the victim confronted 4 suspects, and was shot 4 to 5 times.

The victim is currently in surgery at Regional One Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Southaven Police Department would like to address the best method to handle a stolen vehicle. If your vehicle is stolen, immediately notify law enforcement.

They have the ability to rapidly share information with surrounding agencies, and have the vehicle entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

If you have the ability to track your vehicle, share that with the responding officers as quickly as possible. This often can lead to a quick resolution of the incident.

The Southaven Police Department strongly recommends to not chase, or confront the suspects in any manner whatsoever.

