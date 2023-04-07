Advertise with Us
NAACP Nashville office held press conference following expulsions of Tenn. Reps; pledge their support for Reps Pearson and Jones

By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NAACP Nashville office held a press conference where they discussed the expulsion of State Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.

The press event, which was held at 1 p.m. on Friday April 7, provided information regarding the treatment of both Pearson and Jones following their expulsion.

According to the organization, Jones and Pearson have both head their badges removed and have been booted form any and all committees they were involved with within the Tenn. House of Representatives.

Rep. Pearson (D-Memphis) was expelled after a 69-26 vote, and Rep. Jones (D-Nashville) was expelled after a 72-25 vote.

“The NAACP stands with them,” the office formally pledged to stand with both Pearson and Jones and will help them to seek justice and counsel for what they believe to be a wrongful termination.

The vote to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) failed with a vote of 65-30, meaning Johnson will stay in office.

