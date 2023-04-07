MPD investigates shooting on I-240 near Getwell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on I-240 near Getwell Road exit Friday morning.

Action News 5 photographer on scene witnessed a white SUV with at least four bullet holes in the windshield.

Memphis police say there were no injuries and one person has been detained.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

