Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD investigates shooting on I-240 near Getwell

Shooting on I-240
Shooting on I-240(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on I-240 near Getwell Road exit Friday morning.

Action News 5 photographer on scene witnessed a white SUV with at least four bullet holes in the windshield.

Memphis police say there were no injuries and one person has been detained.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moneybagg Yo opens new Memphis restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say
Church security guard hit by car while setting out cones
Church security guard hit by car while setting up cones
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
Tenn. House votes to expel Reps. Jones, Pearson; Rep. Johnson will stay
Gardner-Webb head coach Alex Simmons celebrates after defeating High Point during the Big South...
Memphis Tigers name next head women’s basketball coach

Latest News

ET
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 7, 2023
Tenn. black legislation caucus holds presser after Tenn. representative expulsion
Tenn. Black Legislation Caucus holds news conference after Tenn. representative expulsion
Tenn. Black Legislation Caucus holds news conference after Tenn. representative expulsion
Tenn. black legislation caucus holds presser after Tenn. representative expulsion
Michelle McKissack, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner
Candidates respond to Memphis mayoral residency hearing