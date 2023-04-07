More clouds to start Easter weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy and dry in most areas with a few showers in North Mississippi from Oxford to Clarksdale. Temperatures will hold in the 50s. Winds northeast at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows around 50.

SATURDAY: A stray shower is possible near Oxford, but most areas will be dry with lingering clouds and highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine with a few clouds Monday through Friday with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

