Miss. Department of Health offers free birth certificate replacements to storm survivors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Health is offering free birth certificate replacements to survivors of the fatal storm that swept across the southern state.

“If you or a family member need to replace a birth certificate lost during the recent tornadoes, you can order a replacement at no charge,” they wrote in a statement on April 7. “Just visit the temporary Multi-Agency Coordination Center in Rolling Fork on Monday, April 10 or Tuesday, April 11 to place your order.”

These free replacements will only be given and offered to survivors of the storm.

