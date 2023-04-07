Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Zoo to host farewell party for giant panda, ‘Ya Ya’

(Memphis Zoo)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is inviting the community to celebrate its 20-year partnership with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens and wish Ya Ya safe travels for her upcoming journey back to China.

The community is invited to send Ya Ya off at the China exhibit at Memphis Zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Visitors will be able to enjoy cultural performances, sign goodbye letters and more.

Ya Ya’s counterpart, Le Le, passed away in February at the age of 25.

Zoo officials say that Le Le likely died from heart disease.

Memphis Zoo animals say farewell to Ya Ya

