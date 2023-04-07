Memphis gears up for Grizz Week; tickets for games 1 and 2 of NBA playoffs on sale now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets are on sale for the 2023 NBA playoffs, and excitement is building for the Grizzlies.

With the playoffs approaching, there’s no better way to celebrate than with Grizz Week.

“If you haven’t been to a game in preseason, regular season, guess what, your opportunity is now to make your way to FedExForum for playoffs,” said BLJ, a.k.a “The Best Hype Man in the NBA.”

“We are about to make some shake, it’s going to be epic,” he said. “We will see you all in the playoffs.”

Grizz Week is five days of fan-friendly, Grizzlies-themed events bringing Grizz fans together throughout the Mid-South.

“It’s crazy. People wait until the playoff parties in October. I’m like, the season hasn’t even started yet!” BLJ said.

Grizz Week tips off on April 10, followed by a Grizzlies Non-Profit Spirit Day and School Spirit Day. Plus, a plaza party.

For Non-Profit Spirit Day on April 11, the Grizzlies want local philanthropic communities to participate by showing their ‘Non-Profit Spirit’ in whatever way works for them – wearing Grizz gear, decorating the office in blue and gold, etc.!

For Grizzlies School Spirit Day on April 12, the team wants students and teachers to dress up in Grizz gear or decorate their classroom Grizzlies style, with logos and by highlighting the blue and gold.

One lucky school will win $2,023 for classroom supplies.

“Grizz Week is going to be on and popping!” BLJ said.

The Grizzlies will once again provide swag to Grizz Nation throughout the city, and fans can visit one of the many playoff swag pick-up sites to grab some Grizz gear.

The final plaza party before playoffs will feature the final playoff swag pick-up, food trucks, playoff giveaways, and live music.

However, there’s no party like the party inside the FedExForum.

“This year has been exciting in FedExForum, more so than any regular season, I think,” said Dennis O’Conner, vice president of ticket sales and service sales. “We are looking forward to extending that into the playoffs. Like I said, [for] Grizz Nation, FedExForum puts on the best show in the league in playoffs and we are real excited to see what happens next weekend when we get it cranked up.”

The dates and times of home playoff games for the Grizzlies have yet to be announced.

Grizz fans are encouraged to show their fandom by posting photos and videos of their blue and gold Grizz love to social media tagging @memgrizz and using the hashtag #BigMemphis.

For tickets and more, click here.

