Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphians react to expulsion of former Rep. Justin Pearson

By Kelli Cook
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now about 45,000 registered voters in Shelby County who do not currently have representation in the Tennessee State House.

Justin J. Pearson (D-Memphis) was expelled from the Tennessee State House Thursday night.

Local lawmakers are vowing to move quickly to make a decision about the empty District 86 seat.

“It’s unbelievable to see what we just saw happen,” said Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell. “I’ll say this... if we could have a special election on this resurrection Sunday, I would be there to vote that this young man to go back to the State House.”

District 86 stretches from South Memphis to Millington, which is now unrepresented in the state legislature.

Rep. Justin Pearson speaks after expulsion from Tenn. House

“It’s heartbreaking, because you have a younger generation perhaps who doesn’t understand proper protocol and decorum, but at the same time, I think it may have been a little excessive, maybe a 30-day suspension or something along those lines,” said Robert Hill, who has lived in District 86 for more than 20 years.

Pearson was elected to the seat in late January after the passing of Barbara Cooper.

Pearson is no stranger to controversy in his short tenure in the House, getting dinged on his first day for wearing a Dashiki on the house floor; decorum calls for a shirt and tie.

However, a more serious infraction came when Pearson, along with Representatives Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) and Justin Jones (D-Nashville), led chants with a bullhorn on the House floor with supporters in the Gallery.

From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after resolutions were filed on Monday.(WSMV)

Gun violence is an issue that hits home for Pearson’s constituents in Memphis who are dealing with a particularly violent year.

“These young people are getting their hands on these guns, and they’re just killing just to be killing, and I think... someone needs to speak up on that, because it’s ridiculous right now,” said Valencia Calhoun, who has lived in District 86 her entire life.

Calhoun says she understands Pearson broke the rules, but wishes legislators could have come up with another solution other than expulsion.

The next step is for the Shelby County Commission to take steps to fill the now-vacant seat.

Commission Chair Mickell Lowery told Action News 5 via email late Thursday night:

“We will make an appointment as soon as possible. I have directed staff to poll the Commissioners on their availability for a special called meeting.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the tornado that tore through Cody Moses' home on Friday, March 31, fatally...
SOURCES: Covington man died in tornado while protecting his family
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Moneybagg Yo opens new Memphis restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Wayne's Candy Company
5 Star Story: Wayne’s Candy Company

Latest News

Memphis Zoo animals say farewell to Ya Ya
Memphis Zoo animals say farewell to Ya Ya
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
Tenn. House votes to expel Reps. Jones, Pearson; Rep. Johnson will stay
ATF provides NORT training to MPD drug-sniffing dogs
ATF provides NORT training to MPD drug-sniffing dogs
Memphis mayoral candidate shares thoughts on residency requirement
Memphis mayoral candidate shares thoughts on residency requirement