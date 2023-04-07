Advertise with Us
Man critically injured in South Memphis shooting, 1 detained

FILE - Memphis Police Department
FILE - Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after police say he was shot in South Memphis late Friday afternoon.

Memphis police say at 4 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Gill Avenue and Silver Street.

There, officers found one gunshot victim who was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Officers detained one man close by in the 1200 block of Gill Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation.

