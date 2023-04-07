Man critically injured in South Memphis shooting, 1 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at the hospital after police say he was shot in South Memphis late Friday afternoon.

Memphis police say at 4 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Gill Avenue and Silver Street.

There, officers found one gunshot victim who was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Officers detained one man close by in the 1200 block of Gill Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation.

