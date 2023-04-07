Advertise with Us
Lawmakers react to former Rep. Justin J. Pearson expulsion

By Myracle Evans
Apr. 7, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local, state, and national lawmakers are responding to the expulsion on the house floor on Thursday.

Justin J. Pearson was the representative for District 86 covering South Memphis through Millington.

Pearson’s expulsion comes after he and two other Democratic representatives protested in support of stricter gun control laws following the murder of six people at a Nashville school.

We heard from one county commissioner about the move to expel Pearson.

The Tennessee House Republicans say they stand behind the expulsion in a statement posted on Twitter.

They say their focus is on the six lives taken during the school shooting, and says Pearson, Gloria Johnson, and Justin Jones’ actions were done to make the tragedy about themselves.

Additionally, former President Barack Obama made a comment about the results of their expulsion in a tweet.

