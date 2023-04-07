Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the case of two Hispanic men from Memphis arrested for murder while recovering a vehicle that was previously stolen.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina details how the family of Wilmer Alexander Cardona Cruz is seeking help with funeral expenses after he was killed cutting down a tree following storms in the area.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

