A few showers and lingering clouds through Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another cool and cloudy day on tap as a stalled front lingers across the region. A stray shower will be possible as well. A warming trend begins this weekend and into next week, along with more sunshine.

TODAY: Cloudy with 30% showers in North Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with 20% drizzle and showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

EASTER WEEKEND: A stray shower is possible Saturday morning with lingering clouds and highs in the 60s. However, Easter Sunday will be dry with a mix of clouds, sunshine, and highs around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: We finally get some time to dry out with sunshine and only a few clouds Monday through Thursday. High temperatures will be climbing to the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

