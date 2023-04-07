Candidates respond to Memphis mayoral residency hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The five-year residency requirement was removed from the Shelby County Election Commission website.

However, the question still stands, how long does a candidate have to live in the city to be eligible to run?

This is a topic that directly affects Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Former Shelby County Commission Chair Van Turner, and former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton.

Bonner and Turner filed a lawsuit last month after a legal analysis was published.

The attorney representing the Election Commission says they are looking to the courts to make a decision on this matter.

Both parties did address the idea of dismissal at the hearing.

The judge set April 19 as a date to hear the motion to dismiss, which still could be an issue for residents in the city.

“Whatever may come of this, I think it’s a problem that we’re talking about candidates who are having to even be asking this question. Memphians need to have and deserve to have a mayor who has been a part of this city right along with them for challenges for years,” Michelle McKissack, Mayoral Candidate”

“Today was a victory for the people of Memphis and today the election commission was forced to take down its opinion from their website that disqualified Floyd Bonner from running for Mayor. On May 1st we expect the chancellor will issue an injunction making sure they never do it again.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.