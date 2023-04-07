Candidates respond to Memphis mayoral residency hearing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The five-year residency requirement was removed from the Shelby County Election Commission website.
However, the question still stands, how long does a candidate have to live in the city to be eligible to run?
This is a topic that directly affects Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Former Shelby County Commission Chair Van Turner, and former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton.
Bonner and Turner filed a lawsuit last month after a legal analysis was published.
The attorney representing the Election Commission says they are looking to the courts to make a decision on this matter.
Both parties did address the idea of dismissal at the hearing.
The judge set April 19 as a date to hear the motion to dismiss, which still could be an issue for residents in the city.
