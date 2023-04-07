Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Candidates respond to Memphis mayoral residency hearing

By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The five-year residency requirement was removed from the Shelby County Election Commission website.

However, the question still stands, how long does a candidate have to live in the city to be eligible to run?

This is a topic that directly affects Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Former Shelby County Commission Chair Van Turner, and former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton.

Bonner and Turner filed a lawsuit last month after a legal analysis was published.

The attorney representing the Election Commission says they are looking to the courts to make a decision on this matter.

Both parties did address the idea of dismissal at the hearing.

The judge set April 19 as a date to hear the motion to dismiss, which still could be an issue for residents in the city.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moneybagg Yo opens new Memphis restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say
Church security guard hit by car while setting out cones
Church security guard hit by car while setting up cones
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
Tenn. House votes to expel Reps. Jones, Pearson; Rep. Johnson will stay
Gardner-Webb head coach Alex Simmons celebrates after defeating High Point during the Big South...
Memphis Tigers name next head women’s basketball coach

Latest News

Tenn. black legislation caucus holds presser after Tenn. representative expulsion
Justin J. Pearson
Lawmakers react to former Rep. Justin J. Pearson expulsion
Candidates respond to Memphis mayoral residency hearing
Candidates respond to Memphis mayoral residency hearing
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 4/7