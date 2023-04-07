Advertise with Us
Bond hearing held for suspect who set Riona the dog on fire

Quishon Brown
Quishon Brown(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect responsible for setting Riona the dog dog on fire will be attended a hearing in hopes of getting his bond reduced.

Quishon Brown, the suspect responsible for setting the dog, Riona, on fire, was in court on Thursday April 6 for the bond reduction hearing.

Brown is currently facing the felony charge of setting fire to personal property.

No word yet on wether his bond has been reduced or not.

