Bond hearing held for suspect who set Riona the dog on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect responsible for setting Riona the dog dog on fire will be attended a hearing in hopes of getting his bond reduced.

Quishon Brown, the suspect responsible for setting the dog, Riona, on fire, was in court on Thursday April 6 for the bond reduction hearing.

Brown is currently facing the felony charge of setting fire to personal property.

No word yet on wether his bond has been reduced or not.

