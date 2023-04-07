Bluff City Life: Tues., 07 March
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Andy’s Adventure: Smoothies Made To Fuel A Healthier You
Beyond a basic juice – one woman is on a mission to better our bodies with smooth nutrition!
Breaking The Mold In A Theatrical Performance
A team of underdog reporters and a rogue editor set out to beat the competition and change the way the world looks at the news. Check out this unique play!
Stephanie Almeida | Actress
Get Jazzy With Crosstown Arts All Month Long
Smooth music all month long. Crosstown Concourse’s lineup is out for Jazz Month. See who’s coming.
Jenny Davis | Director of Music Programming at Crosstown Arts
James Sexton | Drummer
Bluff City Life Feature: Incredible Games, Go-Karts, & Beyond
Bring your energy and get ready to have fun. We’re off to Incredible Pizza to see what your family can get into.
Muslims For Humanity Providing Hope & Help pt. 1
A good deed goes a long way. What ICNA Relief has in the works to help victims and survivors across the country.
Halla Mustafa | Outreach Director & Area Manager at ICNA Relief Resource Center
Creating Relief Through Resources For The 901 pt. 2
Compassion and care that doesn’t come at a cost. How ICNA Relief helps those in need get back on their feet.
Halla Mustafa | Outreach Director & Area Manager at ICNA Relief Resource Center
Youth Exploration Of Job Readiness Opportunities
See how the Memphis Office of Youth Services can help make the future, brighter and clearer for Memphis teens!
Ike Griffith | Special Assistant to Mayor Jim Strickland & Director at Memphis Office of Youth Services
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.