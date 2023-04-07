Bluff City Life: Tues., 07 March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Andy’s Adventure: Smoothies Made To Fuel A Healthier You

Beyond a basic juice – one woman is on a mission to better our bodies with smooth nutrition!

Breaking The Mold In A Theatrical Performance

A team of underdog reporters and a rogue editor set out to beat the competition and change the way the world looks at the news. Check out this unique play!

Stephanie Almeida | Actress

Get Jazzy With Crosstown Arts All Month Long

Smooth music all month long. Crosstown Concourse’s lineup is out for Jazz Month. See who’s coming.

Jenny Davis | Director of Music Programming at Crosstown Arts

James Sexton | Drummer

Bluff City Life Feature: Incredible Games, Go-Karts, & Beyond

Bring your energy and get ready to have fun. We’re off to Incredible Pizza to see what your family can get into.

Muslims For Humanity Providing Hope & Help pt. 1

A good deed goes a long way. What ICNA Relief has in the works to help victims and survivors across the country.

Halla Mustafa | Outreach Director & Area Manager at ICNA Relief Resource Center

Creating Relief Through Resources For The 901 pt. 2

Compassion and care that doesn’t come at a cost. How ICNA Relief helps those in need get back on their feet.

Halla Mustafa | Outreach Director & Area Manager at ICNA Relief Resource Center

Youth Exploration Of Job Readiness Opportunities

See how the Memphis Office of Youth Services can help make the future, brighter and clearer for Memphis teens!

Ike Griffith | Special Assistant to Mayor Jim Strickland & Director at Memphis Office of Youth Services

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

