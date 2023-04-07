Bluff City Life: Thurs., 02 March
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
How Pageantry Helps Advocate For All
A crowned pageant Queen, who’s dedicated to her community. Meet the woman using her platform to help those with special needs.
Lydia Fisher | Miss Delta Blues Volunteer | IG: @missdeltabluesvolunteer
5 Star Stories: 75+ Years Supporting Individuals In The Arts
Behind the scenes on one of Memphis longest-running non-profits and how they support individuals in the arts!
Click here to watch 5 Star Stories
901 Baker In Food Network’s Baking Competition
Competitors from across the country are whipping out the whisks. And a Memphis baker is going after the grand prize
Rachel Mullen | Bakery Owner & Pastry Chef at RM Petit Cakes & Primas Bakery + Boutique
Root For Rachel Mullen: Spring Baking Championship Easter
This Memphis baker is fired up for a new national competition. Meet her before the Food Network Channel premiere.
Rachel Mullen | Bakery Owner & Pastry Chef at RM Petit Cakes & Primas Bakery + Boutique
Creating Joyful Tablescapes For Every Occasion
Transform your table with joyful designs and see what it takes to create custom arrangements for your home.
Pamela Martin | President of the Memphis Garden Club | memphisgardenclub.com
Cary Brown | Event Chairman of the Memphis Garden Club | memphisgardenclub.com
World-Renowned Vocalist Headed To Germantown
Opera, classical music...she’s taken her vocal talents around the globe. Her next stop: Memphis.
Marie-Stéphane Bernard | World-Renowned Vocalist | FB: Marie-Stéphane Bernard
Diversity In The Arts & Connecting 901 Creatives
A collective of creative talent…from music to fashion. See how the Empire Collective’s next event will help entrepreneurs with big ideas.
Kem Gary, Jr | The Empire Collective
Michelle Toney | The Empire Collective
