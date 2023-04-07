Bluff City Life: Thurs., 02 March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

How Pageantry Helps Advocate For All

A crowned pageant Queen, who’s dedicated to her community. Meet the woman using her platform to help those with special needs.

Lydia Fisher | Miss Delta Blues Volunteer | IG: @missdeltabluesvolunteer

5 Star Stories: 75+ Years Supporting Individuals In The Arts

Behind the scenes on one of Memphis longest-running non-profits and how they support individuals in the arts!

Click here to watch 5 Star Stories

901 Baker In Food Network’s Baking Competition

Competitors from across the country are whipping out the whisks. And a Memphis baker is going after the grand prize

Rachel Mullen | Bakery Owner & Pastry Chef at RM Petit Cakes & Primas Bakery + Boutique

Creating Joyful Tablescapes For Every Occasion

Transform your table with joyful designs and see what it takes to create custom arrangements for your home.

Pamela Martin | President of the Memphis Garden Club | memphisgardenclub.com

Cary Brown | Event Chairman of the Memphis Garden Club | memphisgardenclub.com

World-Renowned Vocalist Headed To Germantown

Opera, classical music...she’s taken her vocal talents around the globe. Her next stop: Memphis.

Marie-Stéphane Bernard | World-Renowned Vocalist | FB: Marie-Stéphane Bernard

Diversity In The Arts & Connecting 901 Creatives

A collective of creative talent…from music to fashion. See how the Empire Collective’s next event will help entrepreneurs with big ideas.

Kem Gary, Jr | The Empire Collective

Michelle Toney | The Empire Collective

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

