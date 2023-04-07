Bluff City Life: Mon., 06 March
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Memphis Black Restaurant Week pt. 1
It’s Black Restaurant Week! We’re celebrating by highlighting some of the best spots to eat around the Bluff City.
Chef Tamra Patterson | Owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe | IG: @chef_tamonthegram
Memphis Black Restaurant Week pt. 2
Hope you’re hungry! the creator of Memphis Black Restaurant shares which spots are under the spotlight!
Cynthia Daniels | Chief Event Strategist & Owner of Cynthia Daniel & Co. | IG: @cyndanielsco
These girls are dreaming it up and doing it big. See how Girlpreneur Beauty Camp is setting them up for success.
Adrienne Small | Owner of Adrienne Small Foundation | IG: @theadriennesmallfoundation
5 Star Stories: State Of The Art Facility To Inspire Musicians
The future of Memphis music now has a new state-of-the-art facility to inspire students on their musical journeys.
How A Passion For Food Fueled Success
After we created an incredible meal today with Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe, hear the rest of her story!
Chef Tamra Patterson | Owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe
Upcoming Performances Featuring Dali Quartet
Strings to the stage! Meet the quartet taking their music across the country and now to Memphis.
Rebecca Arendt | Executive Director of Iris Collective
Celebration Excellence Amongst Creative Agencies
You might’ve seen them around…posters and ads showing off your favorite things. Now it’s time to choose the best of the best.
Richard Fudge | President of American Advertising Federation
Lauren Rae Holtermann | Owner of Holtermonster
