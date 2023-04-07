Bluff City Life: Mon., 06 March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Memphis Black Restaurant Week pt. 1

It’s Black Restaurant Week! We’re celebrating by highlighting some of the best spots to eat around the Bluff City.

Chef Tamra Patterson | Owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe | IG: @chef_tamonthegram

Memphis Black Restaurant Week pt. 2

Hope you’re hungry! the creator of Memphis Black Restaurant shares which spots are under the spotlight!

Cynthia Daniels | Chief Event Strategist & Owner of Cynthia Daniel & Co. | IG: @cyndanielsco

Raising Future Role Models

These girls are dreaming it up and doing it big. See how Girlpreneur Beauty Camp is setting them up for success.

Adrienne Small | Owner of Adrienne Small Foundation | IG: @theadriennesmallfoundation

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

5 Star Stories: State Of The Art Facility To Inspire Musicians

The future of Memphis music now has a new state-of-the-art facility to inspire students on their musical journeys.

Click here to watch 5 Star Stories

How A Passion For Food Fueled Success

After we created an incredible meal today with Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe, hear the rest of her story!

Chef Tamra Patterson | Owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe

Upcoming Performances Featuring Dali Quartet

Strings to the stage! Meet the quartet taking their music across the country and now to Memphis.

Rebecca Arendt | Executive Director of Iris Collective

Celebration Excellence Amongst Creative Agencies

You might’ve seen them around…posters and ads showing off your favorite things. Now it’s time to choose the best of the best.

Richard Fudge | President of American Advertising Federation

Lauren Rae Holtermann | Owner of Holtermonster

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.