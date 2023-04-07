Bluff City Life: Fri., 03 March
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Building Bridges Through Muslims In Memphis Events
Making it easy to embrace one another! Why Muslims in Memphis is opening mosques to all of the Mid-South.
Halla Mustafa | Event Manager at Muslims In Memphis
Khadijah Abdulhaq | Author of Nanni’s Hijab
A Sweet Boost For Breakfast, Brunch, & Dessert
From savory to sweet - Pink Owl Kitchen has a recipe you’ll love. See what she’s cooking for us today.
Ashley Boyd | Founder of Pink Owl Kitchen | IG: @thepinkowlkitchen
500+ Miles In Five Days From She To Sea pt. 1
A powerful reason to ride. These women are biking hundreds of miles for cancer research. A sneak peek of the journey they’re in for.
Leigh Ruston | Co-Founder of She To Sea | IG: @shetosea
Keri Burnette | Manager, Operations & Donor Relations with West Cancer Foundation | IG: @westcancerfoundation
500+ Miles In Five Days From She To Sea, pt. 2
From Memphis to the shore. The reason these women are riding hundreds of miles for the West Cancer Foundation.
Leigh Ruston | Co-Founder of She To Sea | IG: @shetosea
Keri Burnette | Manager, Operations & Donor Relations with West Cancer Foundation | IG: @westcancerfoundation
A Sweet Journey Into Entrepreneurship
Pink Owl is headed to the kitchen! And the sweet recipe she’s making is one your family will love.
Ashley Boyd | Founder of Pink Owl Kitchen | IG: @thepinkowlkitchen
Understanding Dementia & The Brain pt. 1
We’re talking about dementia and what that means and how it can impact our lives.
Amy French | Senior Manager of Programs & Education at the Alzheimer’s Association
Understanding Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis pt. 2
Frontotemporal dementia...today, we’re learning more about the diagnosis affecting actor Bruce Willis.
Amy French | Senior Manager of Programs & Education at the Alzheimer’s Association
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
