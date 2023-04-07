Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Fri., 03 March

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Building Bridges Through Muslims In Memphis Events

Making it easy to embrace one another! Why Muslims in Memphis is opening mosques to all of the Mid-South.

Halla Mustafa | Event Manager at Muslims In Memphis

Khadijah Abdulhaq | Author of Nanni’s Hijab

A Sweet Boost For Breakfast, Brunch, & Dessert

From savory to sweet - Pink Owl Kitchen has a recipe you’ll love. See what she’s cooking for us today.

Ashley Boyd | Founder of Pink Owl Kitchen | IG: @thepinkowlkitchen

500+ Miles In Five Days From She To Sea pt. 1

A powerful reason to ride. These women are biking hundreds of miles for cancer research. A sneak peek of the journey they’re in for.

Leigh Ruston | Co-Founder of She To Sea | IG: @shetosea

Keri Burnette | Manager, Operations & Donor Relations with West Cancer Foundation | IG: @westcancerfoundation

500+ Miles In Five Days From She To Sea, pt. 2

From Memphis to the shore. The reason these women are riding hundreds of miles for the West Cancer Foundation.

Leigh Ruston | Co-Founder of She To Sea | IG: @shetosea

Keri Burnette | Manager, Operations & Donor Relations with West Cancer Foundation | IG: @westcancerfoundation

A Sweet Journey Into Entrepreneurship

Pink Owl is headed to the kitchen! And the sweet recipe she’s making is one your family will love.

Ashley Boyd | Founder of Pink Owl Kitchen | IG: @thepinkowlkitchen

Understanding Dementia & The Brain pt. 1

We’re talking about dementia and what that means and how it can impact our lives.

Amy French | Senior Manager of Programs & Education at the Alzheimer’s Association

Understanding Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis pt. 2

Frontotemporal dementia...today, we’re learning more about the diagnosis affecting actor Bruce Willis.

Amy French | Senior Manager of Programs & Education at the Alzheimer’s Association

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

