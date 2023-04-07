Blue & Green Day to highlight over 4,000 Mid-Southerners waiting for a transplant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - April is Donate Life Month, and the Mid-South Transplant Foundation is bringing attention to the need for organ and tissue donation through Blue & Green Day Mid-South on April 14.

Zola Burgess with the Mid-South Transplant Foundation joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how you can get involved and embrace the more than 4,000 Mid-Southerners waiting for a transplant.

Click here for additional information and resources.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

