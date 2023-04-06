Advertise with Us
Woman scammed out of thousands after house was destroyed in tornado

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people were left picking up the pieces after the destructive storm in Wynne. For one woman who lost her home, she also found herself out more than $1,000 trying to find a new place to live.

Tiffany Lee’s home was a complete loss. Knowing the housing market would be competitive, she tried to get a jump on finding a new place, so she saw an opportunity on Facebook.

“I sent the lady a message. It took a couple of days to get back to me, but she responded to me, saying she was able to rent out a house in Wynne,” Lee said.

A woman who claims to be a part of “DT Family Property Management” was offering a three-bedroom house in Wynne and Lee reached out, interested in finding a roof to put over her children’s heads.

From there, things took a turn.

Lee filled out the application and was told to pay $80 for an application fee, which would end up being the first of many payments.

Once she was approved and got the place, she was expected to pay $510 upfront before moving in along with a security deposit for the same amount.

“It was all just so fast, and we did not have anywhere to go so I just thought it was the right thing to do,” Lee said. “I didn’t think people would do something like this.”

Lee and the woman agreed to meet up at the house so she could get the keys but when she arrived, she was in for a surprise.

“I went up to the house and a guy came out and was like, ‘I don’t know this lady. The lady you are showing me that picture of doesn’t own the house; I own the house’,” Lee said.

Lee then tried to get her money back but was told she could only get it back if she paid a return fee of $80.

Tiffany Lee is now out over $1,200 and she is not the only one.

Daniel Irwin is the Director of Public Relations for the Better Businesses Bureau and said you have to be careful after a tragedy.

“You’re going to get bombarded with all sorts of people coming at you and you just have to vet them as much as you can,” Irwin said. “We are seeing this happen a lot.”

Lee reported the woman to the police and hopes that she can somehow get her money back.

