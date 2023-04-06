Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say

Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.(Houston Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death while their two young children were in the home.

Court documents state that 25-year-old Liliana Cervantes stabbed 32-year-old Nathan Freeman with a butcher knife three times on March 20.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers found Freeman dead at the scene with a large stab wound to his chest.

Cervantes reportedly told investigators she tried to stitch up Freeman’s wound before calling 911, KENS reported.

Court documents state Cervantes was highly intoxicated at the time of the stabbing, and KENS reports she admitted to authorities she had been drinking and blacked out.

Cervantes was arrested on April 3 and charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the tornado that tore through Cody Moses' home on Friday, March 31, fatally...
SOURCES: Covington man died in tornado while protecting his family
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Wayne's Candy Company
5 Star Story: Wayne’s Candy Company
FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais

Latest News

This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
FDA forces unproven premature birth drug Makena off market
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
GOP lawmakers consider expelling Democrats over gun protest
Steve Mulroy
DA Steve Mulroy holds press conference with updates on public safety
ET
Thursday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 6, 2023