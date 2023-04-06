WATCH: Tenn. House votes to expel Rep. Jones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee House of Representatives has voted to expel Rep. Justin Jones with a 72-25 vote.

The vote was called Thursday to remove Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson and two other Democrats from the General Assembly. This comes nearly a week after the three joined in on a gun legislation reform protest on the house floor.

A vote to expel Johnson and Pearson will follow.

If expelled, it would mark the first time ever the Tennessee House expelled three sitting members in the same day.

On Monday, three Democratic state representatives were removed from their committees after they participated in gun control rallies at the Tennessee State Capitol and led a protest on the House floor.

Even before the House proceedings began, thousands flocked to the Capitol, loudly chanting to show their support for the so-called “Tennessee three.” Many traveled from Memphis and Knoxville, areas that Pearson and Johnson represent, and stood in a line that wrapped around the Capitol building to get inside.

Once expelled, the county commissions in their districts would get to pick replacements to serve until a special election in several months. The three would remain eligible to run in those.

Expulsions in the Tennessee General Assembly are extremely rare and considered an extraordinary action.

In 2019, lawmakers faced pressure to expel former Republican Rep. David Byrd after he faced accusations of sexual misconduct dating to when he was a high school basketball coach three decades earlier. Republicans declined to take any action, pointing out that he was reelected as the allegations surfaced. Byrd retired last year.

Last year, the state Senate expelled Democrat Katrina Robinson after she was convicted of using about $3,400 in federal grant money on wedding expenses instead of her nursing school.

Before that case, state lawmakers last ousted a House member in 2016 when the chamber voted 70-to-2 to remove Republican Rep. Jeremy Durham after an attorney general’s investigation detailed allegations of improper sexual contact with at least 22 women during his four years in office.

