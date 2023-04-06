Advertise with Us
DA Steve Mulroy holds press conference with updates on public safety

Steve Mulroy
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney will hold a press conference on Thursday morning.

DA Steve Mulroy will provide an update on matters within the DA’S office that affect the public.

He will also announce new initiatives that could impact public safety and criminal justice reform in Shelby County.

