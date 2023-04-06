Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tipton County Schools provides update following tornado destruction

Tornado damage at Crestview Elementary School in Covington, Tennessee.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Schools has provided an update after several schools were impacted by Friday’s storms.

Over the past several days, the school district has been working on a reunification plan for Crestview Elementary and Middle Schools.

The district’s plan is to construct two temporary structures at Cobb-Parr Park to house students and faculty for the remainder of the school year, and possibly longer.

Families will receive information directly from Crestview Elementary and Middle regarding instructional support for students.

The schools’ telephone lines will be answered by school personnel. Families may also reach out to administrators via email, which are all posted on the schools’ websites.

Tipton County Schools will communicate details about student supplies that may be needed in the coming days.

