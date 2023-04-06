Tipton County Schools provides update following tornado destruction

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Schools has provided an update after several schools were impacted by Friday’s storms.

Over the past several days, the school district has been working on a reunification plan for Crestview Elementary and Middle Schools.

The district’s plan is to construct two temporary structures at Cobb-Parr Park to house students and faculty for the remainder of the school year, and possibly longer.

Families will receive information directly from Crestview Elementary and Middle regarding instructional support for students.

The schools’ telephone lines will be answered by school personnel. Families may also reach out to administrators via email, which are all posted on the schools’ websites.

Tipton County Schools will communicate details about student supplies that may be needed in the coming days.

“We are thankful for the compassion Tipton County has shown throughout this situation. Never have we been so proud to be a part of this community. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with everyone who has been affected by this natural disaster.”

