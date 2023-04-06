Showers and clouds will linger through the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will continue on and off through this afternoon, especially in areas along and south of I-40 along a stalled cold front sitting in north Mississippi. It feel much cooler today with temperatures only in the lower to mid 50s all day. Some areas in north Mississippi could also have rain tonight.

TODAY: Cloudy. 70% rain, especially before 3 pm. High: 54 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30% showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: The front will still be in Mississippi on Friday morning, so a few light showers will be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

EASTER WEEKEND: A stray shower is possible Saturday morning with lingering clouds and highs in the 60s. Sunday will be dry with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will prevail Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures climbing to the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.