Students earn $1M in scholarships at Whitehaven High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 80 students at one Memphis high school earned more than a million dollars in scholarship offers at multiple schools.

The celebration will take place on Thursday in Whitehaven’s Auditorium at 8:30 a.m. in honor of 84 Whitehaven High School students.

The students have attained “Million Dollar Scholar” status and will announce where they plan to attend college.

The students have individually earned more than a million dollars in scholarship offerings and awards.

The district will also celebrate five graduating seniors who have committed to the armed forces.

Three of the five commits have earned over a million dollars as well.

The celebration coincides with Academic Signing Day, where students are recognized for their hard work, dedication, and success through achieving extraordinary academic results.

We’ll have coverage of this special event.

