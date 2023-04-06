Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Students earn $1M in scholarships at Whitehaven High School

Students earn $1M in scholarships at Whitehaven High
Students earn $1M in scholarships at Whitehaven High(Student earn $1M in scholarships at Whitehaven High)
By Sydney Gray and Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 80 students at one Memphis high school earned more than a million dollars in scholarship offers at multiple schools.

The celebration will take place on Thursday in Whitehaven’s Auditorium at 8:30 a.m. in honor of 84 Whitehaven High School students.

The students have attained “Million Dollar Scholar” status and will announce where they plan to attend college.

The students have individually earned more than a million dollars in scholarship offerings and awards.

The district will also celebrate five graduating seniors who have committed to the armed forces.

Three of the five commits have earned over a million dollars as well.

The celebration coincides with Academic Signing Day, where students are recognized for their hard work, dedication, and success through achieving extraordinary academic results.

We’ll have coverage of this special event.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the tornado that tore through Cody Moses' home on Friday, March 31, fatally...
SOURCES: Covington man died in tornado while protecting his family
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Wayne's Candy Company
5 Star Story: Wayne’s Candy Company
FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais

Latest News

Rep. Justin Jones
Rep. Justin Jones files police report after alleged assault on House floor
For the first time in TN History, 3 sitting democrats face expulsion
Memphis NAACP, Shelby County leaders urge against vote to expel 3 TN House democrats
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 4/6
Overton Park prepares to debut ‘Shell on Wheels’
Overton Park prepares to debut ‘Shell on Wheels’