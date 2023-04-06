Advertise with Us
Rain continues this morning, temperatures dropping this week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a wet morning with a stalled cold front sitting in north Mississippi. Rain will continue on and off through this afternoon, especially in areas along and south of I-40. Some areas in north Mississippi could also have rain tonight. It feel much cooler today with temperatures only in the lower to mid 50s all day.

TODAY: Cloudy. 70% rain, especially before 3 pm. High: 54 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30% showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: The front will still be in Mississippi on Friday morning, so a few light showers will be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

EASTER WEEKEND: A stray shower is possible Saturday morning with lingering clouds and highs in the 60s. Sunday will be dry with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will prevail Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures climbing to the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

