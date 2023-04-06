Advertise with Us
More clouds, a few showers and cool air

By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy, chilly and breezy tonight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s. Showers are possible, especially in north MS. Winds will be northeast at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with some showers in North Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Winds northeast at 10-20 mph. Friday night will remain cloudy with lows around 50.

EASTER WEEKEND: A stray shower is possible Saturday morning with lingering clouds and highs in the 60s. Sunday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the 60s to near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine with a few clouds Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

