Methodist University Hospital honors donors for Donate Life Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - April is known as National Donate Life Month.

Methodist University Hospital held a celebration to honor those who have given the gift of life through organ donation.

One recipient and patient of the hospital gave her story of how organ donation saved her life.

Mimi Smith received a liver over a year ago at the local hospital. She says her life has been wonderful since the transplant.

“You know when you get to the point of needing an organ, you are very sick,” she said. “The moment actually that I received and I woke up... my life changed for the better.”

Something as simple as checking a box allows you to become a donor, saving lives just like Smith’s.

There is no age limit or health requirement, so anyone can sign up.

People like Katie Lea made the decision to become a living donor and donated one of her kidneys to a total stranger.

“The ultimate promotion is being a living donor,” Lea said. “I decided for me to be able to share that and be able to share my story to hopefully encourage others to be a donor.”

Katie Lea, a living organ donor (Action News 5)

As of today, there are still over 700 lives on that waiting list for transplants, but you can help make a difference by becoming a donor today.

“One by signing your driver’s license... being a deceased donor, or consider being a living donor. Say ‘yes,’ and most importantly, talk over your decision with your family so they are supporting you in the time,” Lea said.

If you would like to become a donor, visit DonateLifeTN.org.

You must be 18 years old or older to register.

It takes lives to save lives.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.