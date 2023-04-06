Memphis Tigers name next head women’s basketball coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis named Alex Simmons as the next head coach of the women’s basketball program.

Simmons, a Tennessee native, is the 13th head coach in program history.

The news comes weeks after Katrina Merriweather resigned as Tigers coach, accepting the same job at Cincinnati.

Simmons comes to Memphis after five seasons as head coach at Gardner-Webb. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are coming off a season where they were undefeated in conference play and made the NCAA Tournament as a 15 seed, their first tournament appearance since 2011.

As a coach, she’s also spent time as an assistant at Middle Tennessee and Ole Miss, and as a player won two National Championships while at Tennessee under Pat Summitt.

“When I stepped foot on the University of Memphis campus, I felt the belief and saw the vision that the leadership sees for our women’s basketball program,” Simmons said in a statement released Thursday. “I appreciate the belief and investment that the university leadership, Laird Veatch and Lauren Ashman, have put into this program. I am elated to be back home in the state where I grew up to represent the Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team. This is a basketball city and the passion behind this program is infectious. I’m looking forward to getting to work with this administration and getting on the court with these 901 Women. Go Tigers!”

