Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross

By Joel Griffin Moore and Taylor Tucker
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is no stranger to the culinary world. It has long been the site of many historic restaurants, and now renowned rapper Moneybagg Yo is bringing his own flavor to the city.

Famed Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo recently opened a new restaurant “Cache 42 Kitchen and Cocktails.”

The restaurant is located off Hacks Cross Road near Bill Morris Parkway.

Cache offers a lounge-like bar and dining experience with music.

Sous Chef Jeoffrey Braxton says some of the most popular items on the menu include oxtails, lamb chops, chicken and shrimp pasta.

“To see people, enjoy what we are bringing to the table. Great food, music, great drinks, great staff, great customer service into those areas,” Chef Braxton stated. “Just for everyone to enjoy their experience here because it’s big for all of us. It’s big for Memphis.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the tornado that tore through Cody Moses' home on Friday, March 31, fatally...
SOURCES: Covington man died in tornado while protecting his family
FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais
Samuel Sipes
Man charged after child overdoses, dies from fentanyl
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
(L) Damone Sykes (R) Johnny Sanford
2 suspects identified after deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant

Latest News

The City of Memphis welcomes Moneybagg Yo's new restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens new restaurant off Hacks Cross
Family mourn the loss of young couple killed during last week’s tornados in Wynne
Father loses daughter to fatal storm in Wynne; Wynne family's photos found 130 miles away in Gibson County, TN.
Students rally outside White Station High School in Memphis to demand gun reform legislation...
Mid-South high school students join national walkout for stricter gun laws
A drag performer sings during "Drag Bruch Sunday" hosted at Atomic Rose in Memphis.
Federal judge extends halt on drag show ban after Memphis theater group sues state