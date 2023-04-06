Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is no stranger to the culinary world. It has long been the site of many historic restaurants, and now renowned rapper Moneybagg Yo is bringing his own flavor to the city.

Famed Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo recently opened a new restaurant “Cache 42 Kitchen and Cocktails.”

The restaurant is located off Hacks Cross Road near Bill Morris Parkway.

Cache offers a lounge-like bar and dining experience with music.

Sous Chef Jeoffrey Braxton says some of the most popular items on the menu include oxtails, lamb chops, chicken and shrimp pasta.

“To see people, enjoy what we are bringing to the table. Great food, music, great drinks, great staff, great customer service into those areas,” Chef Braxton stated. “Just for everyone to enjoy their experience here because it’s big for all of us. It’s big for Memphis.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.