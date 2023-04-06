Memphis NAACP, Shelby County leaders urge against vote to expel 3 TN House democrats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time ever, the Tennessee House could potentially expel three sitting members in the same day.

Memphis Representative Justin J. Pearson and two other Democrats all could lose their seats in the General Assembly, Thursday. nearly a week after the three joined in on a gun legislation reform protest on the house floor.

This is a rarity, only two other house members have been expelled since the Civil War.

A day before lawmakers vote on what action to take, the Memphis chapter of the NAACP urging them to vote “No”.

“We’re flabbergasted,” said Memphis NAACP President Van Turner. “We’re mad as hell and we’re going to protest, this issue will not die down.”

A day before Tennessee House lawmakers call for votes on whether or not to expel three House democrats Justin J. Pearson from Memphis, Gloria Johnson from Knoxville, and Justin Jones from Nashville, Memphis NAACP President Van Turner says they’re standing behind the so called “Tennessee Three”.

”They were standing up not only for those individuals at The Covenant School, but for all Tennesseans who have cried out and ask for sensible gun legislation for at least the last decade and then asks and their requests have fallen on deaf ears of our general assembly,” said Turner.

Turner also says the NAACP is nonpartisan but, in this case, they chose to stand by the three Democrats because he says, what’s happening is bigger than politics.

Newly-elected Shelby County Democratic Party Chair Lexie Carter says they’ve asked Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton to stop moving forward on expulsion hearings.

Sexton claims the three broke decorum.

”Just because you have the power, doesn’t mean you have to do it,” said Shelby County Democratic Party Chair Lexie Carter.

Carter says the organization, the NAACP and others plan to bus over to Nashville in support of Pearson, Jones, and Johnson.

The support doesn’t stop there, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris tells Action News 5:

“I believe that the response to the acts of these three legislators was disproportionate and should be reconsidered. I have known Rep. Pearson for years. He’s a smart, aggressive, and capable young man with an incredible set of talents that will benefit his constituents and this community for many years to come. People only lose battles when they are routed, meaning too many give up in a difficult fight and run away. That’s certainly not Justin Pearson.”

Pearson, Jones, and Johnson represent more than 200,000 voters around the state.

Congressman Steve Cohen tells Action News 5:

“As a former state Senator and current Member of Congress, I understand the need for compliance with rules in a legislative body. But I would hope that the Tennessee House leadership would consider a lesser consequence for Members whose passion on the issue of gun violence in the wake of the Covenant School shootings may have briefly clouded their concern for decorum. Expelling Members Justin Pearson, Gloria Johnson and Justin Jones will result in the disenfranchisement of their constituents in Memphis, Knoxville and Nashville who voted for them, and result in the unnecessary expense of primary and general elections. While I appreciate that order must be maintained in a legislative chamber, the heightened emotions prompted by the horrific Covenant School shootings should be a mitigating factor in any disciplinary response.”

Chairman Mickell Lowrey told Action News 5:

“I hope this [expulsion] will not be the case. However, if the position becomes vacant, I will convene the Commission to make an appointment as soon as possible.”

The House will be back in session Thursday morning.

All three Democrats will have the chance to testify before the vote.

It’s unclear if Pearson is expelled, if he’d be eligible to be the Shelby County Commission’s appointee.

