Judge reduces bond of security guard involved in fatal Kroger shooting
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The bond has been reduced for the security guard responsible for the fatal shooting of a man that took place in fall of 2021.
Gregory Livingston, the shooter in question, was employed by Allied Universal, a security company.
As previously reported, Livingston was involved in a shooting after a disagreement that took place in the Kroger parking lot.
Livingston’s bond was set at $1,800,000, but was recently reduced to $750,000 by a circuit court judge on April 6.
A trial date has been set for later this year on October 30.
