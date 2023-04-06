Judge reduces bond of security guard involved in fatal Kroger shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The bond has been reduced for the security guard responsible for the fatal shooting of a man that took place in fall of 2021.

Gregory Livingston, the shooter in question, was employed by Allied Universal, a security company.

As previously reported, Livingston was involved in a shooting after a disagreement that took place in the Kroger parking lot.

Livingston’s bond was set at $1,800,000, but was recently reduced to $750,000 by a circuit court judge on April 6.

A trial date has been set for later this year on October 30.

