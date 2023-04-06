Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Judge reduces bond of security guard involved in fatal Kroger shooting

Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Gregory Livingston Mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The bond has been reduced for the security guard responsible for the fatal shooting of a man that took place in fall of 2021.

Gregory Livingston, the shooter in question, was employed by Allied Universal, a security company.

As previously reported, Livingston was involved in a shooting after a disagreement that took place in the Kroger parking lot.

Livingston’s bond was set at $1,800,000, but was recently reduced to $750,000 by a circuit court judge on April 6.

A trial date has been set for later this year on October 30.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the tornado that tore through Cody Moses' home on Friday, March 31, fatally...
SOURCES: Covington man died in tornado while protecting his family
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Moneybagg Yo opens new Memphis restaurant
Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opens restaurant near Hacks Cross
Wayne's Candy Company
5 Star Story: Wayne’s Candy Company

Latest News

Rep. Justin Pearson speaks after expulsion of fellow Democrat from Tenn. House
Rep. Justin Pearson speaks after expulsion of fellow Democrat from Tenn. House
Tornado damage at Crestview Elementary School in Covington, Tennessee.
Tipton County Schools provides update following tornado destruction
Justin Jones speaks after getting expelled from Tenn. House
Justin Jones speaks after getting expelled from Tenn. House
Damien Echols
Ark. Supreme Court decides in favor of West Memphis 3 Damien Echols’ appeal