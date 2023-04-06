Advertise with Us
Doctor explains why younger people are getting shingles

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you have had chicken pox, you are at risk of developing shingles no matter your age.

Dr. Cyrilyn Walters with Regional One Health joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what causes someone to get shingles and why it seems younger people are getting it.

She also talked about the signs and symptoms and why it helps to be able to catch it early.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

