Car crash caused major traffic delay on I-240
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash caused major traffic delays on I-240 south of Lamar.
The car crash caused traffic for more than one hour beginning at 7:39 a.m on Thursday.
Traffic was backed up from I-240 south of Lamar Avenue to the I-55/ I-240 junction northbound lanes.
It is unclear if there are injuries.
We are working to gather more information.
