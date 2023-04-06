Advertise with Us
Car crash caused major traffic delay on I-240

By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash caused major traffic delays on I-240 south of Lamar.

The car crash caused traffic for more than one hour beginning at 7:39 a.m on Thursday.

Traffic was backed up from I-240 south of Lamar Avenue to the I-55/ I-240 junction northbound lanes.

It is unclear if there are injuries.

We are working to gather more information.

