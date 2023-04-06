Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
31 tenants await approval to relocate out of Peppertree Apartments

Peppertree Apartments
Peppertree Apartments(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Out of 210 tenants, 31 have applications pending to move out of Peppertree Apartments, formerly deemed a public nuisance.

The relocation applications come after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development stripped the apartment complex of federal funding.

Thursday in Shelby County Environmental Court, attorneys for the City of Memphis and the complex debated about how much more money should go out to the complex for repairs, considering the 120 timeline notice were given to relocate.

“They all are ready to relocate and move on, because situations like conditions where you live affect people’s lives,” explained Special Master for the case, Marcus D. Ward. “And those things can stagnate you and keep you from progressing in other areas. So, I’m sure they’re ready to move forward in anyway they can. But they also want to be safe where they are.”

Out of 210 units, 200 tenants have been interviewed by relocation specialists. Following those interviews, 147 tenants have received relocation vouchers. And 31 tenants have pending applications to move.

Attorneys for the city of Memphis say they are optimistic all tenants will be replaced by this June.

