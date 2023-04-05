Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Wynne students to return to class in-person next week

Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1,...
Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest that shredded homes and shopping centers. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)(Adrian Sainz | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Students in Wynne, Arkansas, are without a place to learn after a devastating tornado leveled Wynne High School last week, but a plan is in place to get those children back in the classroom.

Wynne School District announced that students K-8 will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, April 12 in their normal locations.

High school students will report to EACC Tech Center. Grades 11 and 12 will report on Thursday, April 13 and grades 9 and 10 will report on Friday, April 14.

The school day will last from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

There will be a student and parent information meeting for grades 9-12 on Wednesday, April 12 from 12-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. in the ballroom at the EACC Tech Center.

Virtual students may begin working immediately; if a virtual student is without electricity or internet, they can contact their virtual facilitator.

In addition, Wynne plans to resume spring sports season starting the week of April 10. Coaches will be in touch with athletes about their specific plans.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais
Samuel Sipes
Man charged after child overdoses, dies from fentanyl
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
(L) Damone Sykes (R) Johnny Sanford
2 suspects identified after deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant
Sidney Hayes
2 elderly people stabbed by relative, said police

Latest News

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN)
Congressman urges Tenn. General Assembly to consider alternatives to members’ expulsion
FILE - Memphis Police Department
Man critically injured in gas station shooting near 201 Poplar
Diego Glay
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted for fatally shooting woman in front of Memphis grocery store
High winds topple power lines on Riverdale Rd.
High winds topple power lines on Riverdale Rd.