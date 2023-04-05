U.S. Marshals capture man wanted for fatally shooting woman in front of Memphis grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday morning, Diego Glay, 24, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Glay, of Memphis, was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with second-degree murder for the shooting death of a woman last year.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Hornlake Road.

There, a woman was found with gunshot wounds and transported to Regional One Hospital where she died due to her injuries.

Memphis police detectives determined the shooting happened at 850 West Raines Road in front of the Royal King Grocery.

MPD’s investigation developed Glay as a suspect.

The U.S. Marshals adopted the case.

Around 9:30 on April 5, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Shelby County Sheriff developed information that Glay was in the Vale Apartment Complex in Cordova.

Deputies surrounded the apartment and announced their presence at the door. Moments later, the team made entry inside the apartment.

A K-9 on the U.S. Marshals Task Force found Glay hiding in the closet of a second-floor bedroom. He was taken into custody without further incident.

