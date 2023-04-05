‘Touch ‘em all, kid:’ Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker launches first career home run

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Cardinals have had a troublesome time with the Braves this week, getting swept in the series amid lackluster starting pitching and turmoil between a player and manager.

Things were lumbering along Wednesday at Busch Stadium as St. Louis faced a hefty deficit against Atlanta. But in the seventh inning, rookie Jordan Walker found a way to cut through the haze for a moment he’ll never forget.

On a 2-2 pitch from Braves reliever Michael Tonkin, Walker unfurled his majestic right-handed swing, roping a line drive into the left field seats for the first home run of his Major League career. The swing extended Walker’s hitting streak to six games to begin his big-league career.

Not bad for a 20-year-old rookie.

JORDAN WALKER'S 1ST CAREER HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/xxi9sVba1G — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 5, 2023

Walker has now experienced his big-league debut, his first hit, first homer, and first Busch Stadium curtain call, all in one week. Walker has collected eight hits on the campaign and is batting .333 with an OPS above .800.

