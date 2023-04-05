Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

‘Touch ‘em all, kid:’ Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker launches first career home run

Things were lumbering along Wednesday at Busch Stadium as St. Louis faced another hefty deficit against Atlanta. But in the seventh inning, rookie Jordan Walker found a way to cut through the haze for a moment he’ll never forget.
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a solo home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Cardinals have had a troublesome time with the Braves this week, getting swept in the series amid lackluster starting pitching and turmoil between a player and manager.

Things were lumbering along Wednesday at Busch Stadium as St. Louis faced a hefty deficit against Atlanta. But in the seventh inning, rookie Jordan Walker found a way to cut through the haze for a moment he’ll never forget.

On a 2-2 pitch from Braves reliever Michael Tonkin, Walker unfurled his majestic right-handed swing, roping a line drive into the left field seats for the first home run of his Major League career. The swing extended Walker’s hitting streak to six games to begin his big-league career.

Not bad for a 20-year-old rookie.

Walker has now experienced his big-league debut, his first hit, first homer, and first Busch Stadium curtain call, all in one week. Walker has collected eight hits on the campaign and is batting .333 with an OPS above .800.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the tornado that tore through Cody Moses' home on Friday, March 31, fatally...
SOURCES: Covington man died in tornado while protecting his family
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Wayne's Candy Company
5 Star Story: Wayne’s Candy Company
FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais

Latest News

Redbirds vs Gwinnett
Redbirds win Matinee vs Gwinnett
Rain postpones Redbirds, Jack Flaherty to pitch
Redbirds fall against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third...
Austin Riley tops NL Players for July