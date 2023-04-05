Suspect detained in fatal stabbing at Peppertree Apartments
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has updated the public with more details about a stabbing that took place at Peppertree Apartments.
As previously reported, police responded to a call on April 4 regarding a wounded victim of a stabbing.
MPD now informs the public that the victim, male, did not survive his injuries.
In addition to this, police have also detained a suspect they believe could be responsible for the fatal stabbing.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.