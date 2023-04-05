Suspect detained in fatal stabbing at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has updated the public with more details about a stabbing that took place at Peppertree Apartments.

As previously reported, police responded to a call on April 4 regarding a wounded victim of a stabbing.

MPD now informs the public that the victim, male, did not survive his injuries.

In addition to this, police have also detained a suspect they believe could be responsible for the fatal stabbing.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

