Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Suspect detained in fatal stabbing at Peppertree Apartments

Memphis police share update on the stabbing that took place at Peppertree Apartments
Memphis police share update on the stabbing that took place at Peppertree Apartments(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has updated the public with more details about a stabbing that took place at Peppertree Apartments.

As previously reported, police responded to a call on April 4 regarding a wounded victim of a stabbing.

MPD now informs the public that the victim, male, did not survive his injuries.

In addition to this, police have also detained a suspect they believe could be responsible for the fatal stabbing.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Sipes
Man charged after child overdoses, dies from fentanyl
FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais
(L) Damone Sykes (R) Johnny Sanford
2 suspects identified after deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant
Sidney Hayes
2 elderly people stabbed by relative, said police
A crime scene has emerged outside the Exxon located at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and...
MPD: Girl shot at gas station in Autumn Ridge, suspects at large

Latest News

A cold front will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast through tonight. Some of...
Sagay's Wednesday afternoon First Alert Forecast 4/5/23
Graceland - Take a Road Trip
Graceland announces Elvis Week 2023 schedule
Lontrell Williams
Man charged with animal cruelty after harming three puppies, police say
Timothy Smith
Arrest made in Parkway Village home burglary that turned into deadly shooting