Storm recovery continues in Covington as FEMA assistance awaits

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - In a news conference Wednesday, Covington Mayor Jan Hensley said the request for FEMA assistance now moves Tipton County into the next stage of receiving aid.

At this time, FEMA is still evaluating the widespread damage to homes and businesses throughout Covington, but once FEMA finishes surveying, Covington officials say they expect a decision on the cost of the damage left behind.

Mayor Hensley says the federal aid is not just for the city, but for its people, too.

“This federal aid is for both government infrastructure assistance and individual assistance. Individual assistance is specifically to help effective victims bridge the gap during this difficult time,” said Mayor Hensley.

There’s no timeline for when FEMA will finish evaluating the damage. However, they did say Wednesday’s weather slowed down the process.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.