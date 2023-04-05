Siblings grieve loss of their parents after tornado hit McNairy

MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Nine McNairy residents lost their lives after a deadly tornado on Friday night.

Two siblings, Jacqueline Avila and Jefferson Avila, from Florida, have spent days picking up what’s left of their parent’s belongings on Rose Creek Road.

Their parents, a married couple of 30 years Maria and William Avila, were killed Friday.

“They came here to help out their family home and their family friends to renovate a household so that they can move into it, that’s what they died doing,” said Jacqueline, the daughter of the victims.

The siblings say, they never knew their parents were coming into town and are devastated.

“Why our people? Why out of everybody at four if that, those four had to be us, our family,” said Jefferson, the son of the victims.

McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck says on the night of the storm, neighbors came to warn the Avilas about the storm, but they never took shelter.

Sheriff Buck says the effort to make sure everyone is safe and secure, has been nonstop.

“We’re still out here dealing with family members to have us who have lost not only their love ones but everything in the process everything in the process,” said Sheriff Buck.

The Aliva siblings’ next steps is to bury their parents and get them back to their hometown in Silver Spring, Maryland.

