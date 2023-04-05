Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Severe thunderstorms possible today, temperatures drop tomorrow

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the threat for severe weather, today is a First Alert Weather Day. A few spotty showers will be possible this morning, but the line of storms will arrive around noon today. Some storms could produce large hail and damaging winds. There is a low tornado threat, but we can’t rule out a quick spin-up tornado. It will be windy today with gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 pm. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 70s. Rain will continue overnight in areas along and south of I-40, but instability will drop considerably after sunset.

TODAY: Cloudy. 80% storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: Southwest at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60% showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds: North at 10 to 15 mph.

LATE WEEK: The front will stall just south of the area Thursday and possibly Friday which will keep a chance for a few showers around, mainly in north MS. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Although a stray shower will be possible on Saturday, Sunday will be dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. Temperatures will continue to climb into next week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Sipes
Man charged after child overdoses, dies from fentanyl
(L) Damone Sykes (R) Johnny Sanford
2 suspects identified after deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant
Sidney Hayes
2 elderly people stabbed by relative, said police
FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais
A crime scene has emerged outside the Exxon located at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and...
MPD: Girl shot at gas station in Autumn Ridge, suspects at large

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for potential severe storms
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Most of Tennessee and parts of Arkansas are under a 3 out of 5 for severe weather.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Wednesday
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A cold front will bring a chance of strong to severe...
Tomorrow is A First Alert Weather Day