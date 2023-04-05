Severe thunderstorms possible today, temperatures drop tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the threat for severe weather, today is a First Alert Weather Day. A few spotty showers will be possible this morning, but the line of storms will arrive around noon today. Some storms could produce large hail and damaging winds. There is a low tornado threat, but we can’t rule out a quick spin-up tornado. It will be windy today with gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 pm. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 70s. Rain will continue overnight in areas along and south of I-40, but instability will drop considerably after sunset.

TODAY: Cloudy. 80% storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: Southwest at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60% showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds: North at 10 to 15 mph.

LATE WEEK: The front will stall just south of the area Thursday and possibly Friday which will keep a chance for a few showers around, mainly in north MS. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Although a stray shower will be possible on Saturday, Sunday will be dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. Temperatures will continue to climb into next week.

