Power lines down on Houston Levee near Poplar Avenue, Collierville police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department alerts the public that there are power lines down on Houston Levee near Poplar Avenue and Winchester Road.

“Please avoid Houston Levee,” the police department warns in the statement. “Between Winchester and Poplar due to a pole and live wires across the roadway. Houston Levee is blocked in both directions.”

