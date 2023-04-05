Memphis Showboats: Preparing for the 2023 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats kick off their season on April 15.

The new Showboats will kick off their season on Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. against the Philadelphia Stars.

The Showboats are part of the revamped USFL, which played its inaugural season in 2022.

The Showboats name harkens back to the original Memphis Showboats, who were a part of the original USFL in 1984 and 1985.

