Man killed, woman critically injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Memphis that left a man dead and a woman critically injured Tuesday night.

Police say that a man and woman were located suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3700 block of Kennings Drive.

Both were transported to Regional One Health in critical condition, but the man did not survive his injuries, according to police.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The scene on Kennings Drive (Action News 5)

