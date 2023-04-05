Man critically injured in stabbing at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a stabbing at Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.

Police say a stabbing victim was located in the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive.

He was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information was given.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.