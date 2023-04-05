Advertise with Us
Man critically injured in stabbing at Peppertree Apartments

FILE - Memphis Police Department
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a stabbing at Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.

Police say a stabbing victim was located in the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive.

He was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information was given.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

