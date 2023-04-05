Man critically injured in gas station shooting near 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is critically injured after a shooting at the Marathon gas station that sits just 500 feet from the Shelby County Jail.

Police say at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to 300 Poplar Avenue regarding a shooting.

There, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

No suspect information was provided by police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

